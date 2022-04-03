National Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 475,270 shares of company stock worth $75,922,822. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.15 and a 200 day moving average of $168.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.72 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.88) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

