National Asset Management Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ecolab by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,632,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6,563.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after acquiring an additional 521,500 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $180.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.85 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

