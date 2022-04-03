National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Randolph Bancorp worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNDB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDB opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 17.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Randolph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Randolph Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Randolph Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

