National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 341,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 55,035 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. ADE LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PTLC opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58.

