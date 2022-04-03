National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 6.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 8.3% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,430. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $61.80 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. Jabil’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

