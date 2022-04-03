National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IYR stock opened at $110.03 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.35.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

