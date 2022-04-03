National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.68. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $46.95.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

