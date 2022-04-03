National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Progressive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 892,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Progressive by 31.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,311,000 after acquiring an additional 861,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,129 shares of company stock worth $6,603,408. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.13. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $117.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

