National Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,964 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $79,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

OCSL stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.