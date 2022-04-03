National Asset Management Inc. Buys 277 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,743.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,711 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,193,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after acquiring an additional 98,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC opened at $66.34 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.83.

