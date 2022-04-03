National Asset Management Inc. Buys 237 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 202.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 48.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after buying an additional 364,388 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 198.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,827,000 after buying an additional 81,356 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.46.

Shares of DOV opened at $158.55 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

