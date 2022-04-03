Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 7.25%.

Shares of Nanophase Technologies stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $168.83 million, a P/E ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 1.27. Nanophase Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

