Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 7.25%.
Shares of Nanophase Technologies stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $168.83 million, a P/E ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 1.27. Nanophase Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.45.
