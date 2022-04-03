Nano Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.61 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00005880 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $363.64 million and $32.61 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010012 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

