N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Receives $16.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

NABL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NABL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that N-able will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,656,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,773,000.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

