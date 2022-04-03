Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 92,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,846. The company has a market capitalization of $772.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,794,000 after purchasing an additional 132,845 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.