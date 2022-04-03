Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.84

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.84 and traded as high as $10.72. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 870 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLLGF shares. CIBC lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

