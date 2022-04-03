Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO Sells $744,000.00 in Stock

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) CEO David Michery sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
David Michery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, David Michery sold 200,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, David Michery sold 30,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $116,400.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MULN opened at $2.87 on Friday. Mullen Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $100.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.49.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mullen Automotive Inc operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mullen Automotive (MULN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.