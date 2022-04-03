MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.56. 462,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.81%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,861,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,445,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

