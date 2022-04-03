Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MPLX. Citigroup raised their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Mplx stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.42. 1,392,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,253. Mplx has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.60%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 697.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 159,207 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 37.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

