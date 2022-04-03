Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of Mpac Group stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.81) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 516.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 530.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. Mpac Group has a 52-week low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 665.40 ($8.72). The company has a market cap of £104.89 million and a P/E ratio of 13.65.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

