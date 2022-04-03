MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Short Interest Update

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 11,500,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 3,988.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,483 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in MP Materials by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE MP opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. MP Materials has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

