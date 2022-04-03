Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Upgraded to Buy by Pareto Securities

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $27.88 on Friday. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

