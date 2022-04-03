Morgan Stanley Cuts LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target to €55.00

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €63.00 ($69.23) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LNXSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $77.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

