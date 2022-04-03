Morgan Stanley Cuts Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Price Target to €95.00

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €100.00 ($109.89) to €95.00 ($104.40) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €103.00 ($113.19) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($149.45) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €65.00 ($71.43) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.60.

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

