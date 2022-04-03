Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

MRCC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.93. 117,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,481. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $236.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 60.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 30.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 39.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

