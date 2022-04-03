MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $149,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total value of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,362 shares of company stock worth $75,675,452. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after purchasing an additional 37,116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in MongoDB by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MDB traded up $10.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.45. 1,993,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $384.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.68. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.88 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

