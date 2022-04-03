Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDLZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.45.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

