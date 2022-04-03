Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 2,983 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,692,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,487,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.22. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $94.60 and a 1 year high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.