Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,794,000 after acquiring an additional 54,164 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,636,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $464.11 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $386.02 and a one year high of $559.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.