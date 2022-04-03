Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after acquiring an additional 308,383 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,129,000 after acquiring an additional 318,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.21.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

