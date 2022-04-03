Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 363 Shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XITK. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 83,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Get SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XITK opened at $154.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.61. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $127.57 and a 1 year high of $235.75.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.