Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $373.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $165.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.40.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

