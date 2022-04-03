Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Short Interest Up 26.7% in March

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $177,876,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $339.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $347.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.63 and a 200-day moving average of $301.32.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.