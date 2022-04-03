Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Reduced by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $339.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.32. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $347.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

