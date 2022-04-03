Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) will report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of MBRX opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

