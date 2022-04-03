Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,621,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $1,454,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $1,330,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $1,388,340.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,538,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00.

Moderna stock opened at $176.59 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.01 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 13.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

