MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Shares of MKSI traded down $8.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.21. 1,187,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,906. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $135.56 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.69. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.46.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

