Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $449,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after purchasing an additional 393,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,800,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,080,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,986. The firm has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.26 and a 200 day moving average of $260.70. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

