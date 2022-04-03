Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $252,000 in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.10% of FAST Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FST. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FAST Acquisition by 220.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in FAST Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,085. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $20,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

