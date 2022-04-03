Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.32.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.22. 8,795,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,777,873. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

