Mizuho Raises Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $35.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.53.

NYSE:MRO opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

