Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of MUFG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.31. 2,364,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.