Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MUFG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.31. 2,364,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.