Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Cap Reaches $10.42 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.70 or 0.00051124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $10.42 million and $27,792.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.69 or 0.07518092 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,471.76 or 1.00232440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 439,639 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

