MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $7.80

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $8.26. MINISO Group shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

