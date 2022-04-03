Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 29th

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HIE opened at $11.07 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

In related news, Director James E. Hillman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $273,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

