Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MSBI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 68,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,335. The firm has a market cap of $644.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.89. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 559.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

