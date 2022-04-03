Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $115.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average is $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $77.31 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.04%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

