Michael D. Kelly Sells 13,000 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NOG opened at $28.52 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

