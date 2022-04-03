MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.75

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.75 and last traded at $89.50, with a volume of 135316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGPI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $166.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.40 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $70,320.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $386,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,494 shares of company stock valued at $762,072 over the last ninety days. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,735,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 490,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

