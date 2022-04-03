MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGEE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.42. 107,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.40.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 324.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 25.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 67.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

